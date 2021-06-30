Gates Foundation commits $2.1B to advance gender equality

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will spend $2.1 billion over the next five years to advance global gender equality. The foundation’s pledge was made in tandem with the Generation Equality Forum convened by UN Women in Paris. Private donors, government officials and civil society leaders are gathering at the Forum to make financial and political commitments aimed at aiding women and girls. The foundation says they will spend the money on family planning and economic empowerment projects, as well as other programs. Melinda Gates, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to speak at the Forum.