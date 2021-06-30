Giuliani backs Republican challenger to Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is endorsing a Democrat-turned-Republican who’s challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the state’s 2022 Republican primary. Giuliani spoke to reporters Wednesday before headlining a fundraising dinner for former state Rep. Vernon Jones in Atlanta. Jones shot to prominence as an African American Democrat who endorsed Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Jones has since switched parties and doubled down in support of Trump’s false claims of election fraud. He’s seeking to appeal to Republican voters in Georgia who might be unhappy with Kemp. Giuliani says he’s backing Jones because of their shared belief that Trump was cheated out of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.