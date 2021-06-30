Harmony for Hope to host mural workshop

MOUNT HOPE, W. VA. (WVVA) - Harmony for Hope is hosting a workshop on Saturday that's giving the community a chance to be part of a mural.

The art work will feature self-portraits created by West Virginians.

Those paintings will then be put onto a mural featuring a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; which will then be displayed at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Charleston beginning in September.



Scott Worley, a volunteer with Harmony for Hope, said this workshop provides the community with a unique opportunity.

"It's a state wide public art project, uh you know the fact that here in Mount Hope we're contributing and we're giving the citizens here in Southern West Virginia a chance to contribute to the state wide mural," said Worley.

The workshop where people will be taught how to paint the self portraits will take place Saturday 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Harmony for Hope in Mount Hope.

To register for the workshop and reserve the materials for the workshop visit this link.

Also on Saturday, Los Angeles based mural artist, Colette Miller will be in Mount Hope to paint an angel wings mural down town.