In Norway, Syrian teen gets 5 years for planning terror

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Syrian teenager has been sentenced to five years in prison by a Norwegian court for planning an act of terror in Norway using poison or explosives, and for having supported the Islamic State extremist group. The court suspended three years of the sentence because of his young age. The teenager, who was not identified, admitted in court that curiosity made him put out a poison but had no intention to hurt anyone. He also confessed to donating money to a website containing propaganda for the Islamic State group and for posting a video in support of the extremist group. He was was arrested in February in Oslo.