Joining Trump at border, GOP congressman eyes path to power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A little-known Indiana congressman is becoming an influential voice in the Republican Party. As the GOP looks to take back the House in 2022, Rep. Jim Banks is developing a policy agenda that could bridge the divide between the party of Ronald Reagan and the party of Donald Trump. As the leader of the influential Republican Study Committee, Banks recently had a private audience with Trump and laid out the group’s plans. The meeting marked Banks’ rising political fortunes, which have propelled him from small-town Indiana government to the halls of Congress in a little over a decade.