BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- The Miners got revenger for their extra-inning loss the night prior on Wednesday evening.

The Champion City kings were unable to come back from a deficit as the Miners took quick control of the game. West Virginia would knock in two runs in the second inning and never trailed the entire game en route to a 6-3 victory.

The Miners hit the road to play the Johnstown Mill Rats on Thursday.