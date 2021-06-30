Police: Boy’s body found in freezer, parents charged

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — Police say the custodial parents of a Virginia boy whose body was found in a freezer at the family’s home have been charged with conspiring to conceal the body. News outlets report that Chesterfield County police also charged Kassceen and Dina Weaver with failing to render aid to the boy, Eliel Adon Weaver, after investigators found his remains at the family’s Midlothian home in May. Detectives found human remains in a freezer in the garage. Police say the medical examiner confirmed the remains are those of a child under age 5, but hasn’t yet determined the cause and manner of the child’s death.