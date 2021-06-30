Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, one wounded in shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says two police officers responding to reports of gunfire in one of the city’s busiest commercial districts were ambushed and one of them was shot and wounded. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told a news conference that the two officers responded Wednesday to a report of gunshots fired nearby when one of them was shot in an apartment building where they had gone to investigate. A bystander reported hearing a barrage of shots and said he later saw an officer, bleeding badly. The bystander says the officer was rushed from the scene on Peachtree Street, a major thoroughfare in the city’s busy Midtown district.