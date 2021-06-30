Rights group denounces Houthi trial of female Yemeni actor

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group has accused Yemen’s Houthi rebels of prosecuting a female actor and model on charges of committing an indecent act and drug possession. Human Rights Watch says the case is “marred with irregularities and abuse.” The rights group says the Iran-backed Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital of Sanaa and much of the country’s north, detained 20-year-old Intisar al-Hammadi in Sanaa in February along with three others she was traveling with, according to Human Rights Watch. Ten days after her detention, the Houthis said they had arrested al-Hammadi because she was in a car with a man accused of dealing drugs.