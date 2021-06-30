Roads, bridges, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to sell Americans on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package under consideration in Congress, declaring there is an urgent need for a “generational investment.” Biden is hoping to boost support for a bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs. White House officials issued an internal memo that highlights how the largest investment in transportation, water systems and services in nearly a century would boost growth. The memo also emphasizes an analysis suggesting that 90% of the jobs generated by the spending could go to workers without college degrees.