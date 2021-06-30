Producer Robert Castillo is from WVVA’s stomping grounds- Bluefield, West Virginia. He graduated from Bluefield High School in 2017 and went on to study Broadcast Journalism at Marshall University. Robert graduated Cum Laude from Marshall in May of 2021.

Robert has enjoyed watching WVVA since he was a kid and gained his love for the industry watching the newscasts.

During his time at Marshall, Robert was involved with the school’s radio station, WMUL and newspaper, The Parthenon. He was also a reporter for the student produced newscast- MU Report.

In his spare time, Robert likes to watch sports, play video games, and collect sports cards. He is an avid animal lover and has two cats and two dogs. Robert’s favorite place to be is any beach.