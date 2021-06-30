Statue vandalized at Lewisburg cemetery, reward being offered for information

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WVVA) - Over the weekend in Greenbrier County, a statue in a cemetery was vandalized. Local authorities estimated damage at around $6,000. Now there's a reward being offered in this case.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Dept. says the incident happened at some point over the weekend at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lewisburg.

There's now a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for causing damage to this statue. The caretaker has pitched in $1,000 toward the reward, and a local business owner is pitching in another $1,000.

If you have any information, contact Sgt. Steve Hudnall at the Lewisburg detachment of the Greenbrier County sheriff's Dept. at (304) 647-6634 or you can call Greenbrier County 911 center at (304) 647-7911, and you can do so 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Information can also be sent to crime stoppers of west virginia or by private message through the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Dept. Facebook page here.