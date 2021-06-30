Staying warm today; cold front approaches and brings changes for the end of the work week

Hit-or-miss showers and a few isolated storms build in today. We may see a stray shower or two during the morning hours, but most of the precipitation will build in during the afternoon and evening. With the storm potential we aren't expecting anything severe, but lightning and heavy downpours are possible.

We remain hot and humid with temperatures mixed around in the 80s today.

Temperatures tonight will be in the 60s with muggy conditions present. A few stray showers are possible overnight.

The upper ridge we have been under this week that has provided the heat and humidity this week will start to weaken and shift south today. This will allow a cold front to slowly approach from the northwest and bring widespread rain and some relief from the heat to close the work week.

Expect widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. 1-3 inches of rain is possible on Thursday and Friday which could lead to isolated flooding issues.

Thunderstorms tomorrow will be non-severe for our area, but they may produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Temperatures take a dip tomorrow into the 70s and lower 80s. Friday we are even cooler with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Fourth of July weekend will be considered cooler than normal.

We will wake up to some rain on Friday. Rain showers and storms will start to become more scattered Friday afternoon/evening as this cold front continues to push towards the east. The position of this frontal system is key to our rain chances this weekend. If it continues to push towards the coast we can expect lower rain chances, but if the low pressure system is near enough this could provide scattered showers into our holiday weekend. For now, we have a better chance for rain to be seen on Saturday rather than on Fourth of July.

