‘Terrorist intent’ alleged in Dutch restaurant vandalism

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who allegedly vandalized a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam last year, smashing a window and ramming an Israeli flag through the hole, acted with terrorist intent. The prosecutors asked a court in Amsterdam on Wednesday to order the man to undergo psychiatric treatment at a secure facility. They also sought a prison sentence of 418 days — the length of time he has been jailed since his arrest. The 32-year-old suspect is accused of the vandalism at the HaCarmel restaurant in May last year, the sixth act of vandalism at the restaurant in recent years. His name was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules.