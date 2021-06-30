The concern for FLASH FLOODING is increasing for Thursday, as slow moving cold front arrives

It is another hot and humid afternoon and evening across the two Virginias. The heat and humidity is leading to a few pop up showers and thunderstorms to close out your Wednesday. Luckily, high pressure continues to keep most of us dry.

Anticipate partly cloudy skies tonight, with spotty showers possible. Low temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 60s, with another warm and muggy night.

We are tracking a very active weather pattern to close the work week, as a strong frontal system will cross the two Virginias Thursday and linger into the first half of the day on Friday.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy, with a few spotty showers remaining a possibility. High temperatures Thursday will run a little cooler due to clouds, with highs only climbing into the 70s for most.

As the cold front cross the area Thursday, expect widespread showers and storms into afternoon and evening.

The main concern for Thursday will be the threat for isolated flash flooding. We have a lot of moisture in place for storms to produce torrential downpours. Storms will likely be slow movers as well, which could lead to a large amount of rainfall in a short amount of time.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, and Pocahontas counties, which begins at 8 AM Thursday and runs until Friday at 8 AM.





The cold front will continue to cross the region into Thursday night and Friday morning.

We will begin the day on Friday with isolated to scattered showers and storms, but we become much drier into Friday afternoon and evening.

As the cold front exits the two Virginias, high pressure will quickly replace it. This will bring cooler and drier air to our area. High temperatures Friday will likely only rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, with lower humidity filtering in as well.

The July 4th weekend looks fantastic, with cooler temperatures and less humidity. Tune into WVVA News tonight at 5,6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC and at 10 on the CW for a look at your full 10-day forecast.