To aid island during pandemic, students forgo senior trip

High school seniors on a Maine island spent months raising money for their senior trip. But they gave up several thousand dollars raised for their long-anticipated trip to help fellow islanders during the pandemic. Senior Olivia Britton said it was difficult to forgo the long-awaited trip but in the end it was an easy decision to give back. All told, the seniors donated about $5,000 to help out struggling neighbors after the coronavirus pandemic changed everything. Some of the money went to defray administrative costs of vaccination clinics on the island.

Associated Press

