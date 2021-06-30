Tuskegee relatives promote COVID-19 vaccines in ad campaign

Relatives of Black men who were unknowingly part of the infamous Tuskegee experiment are promoting COVID-19 vaccines in a new ad campaign. Some people who are hesistant sometimes cite Tuskegee as the reason they’re avoiding the shots. But relatives say vaccination is needed to help communities of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The ads launching Wednesday are part of the Ad Council’s ongoing multimillion-dollar education campaign aiming to encourage confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. health officials are concerned about the slowing pace of new vaccinations amid persistent pockets of resistance.