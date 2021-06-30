University trustees to vote on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Trustees at the flagship school of North Carolina’s public university system are holding a special meeting during which they’re expected to vote on the issue of tenure for investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The board of trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill meets on Wednesday, but the school’s announcement only said the board would go into closed session. NC Policy Watch reported based on sources that a tenure vote will be held. The meeting comes a day before Hannah-Jones was to start work at the UNC school of journalism and media before she announced last week that she would not report for work without tenure. Tensions arose following reports that the trustees halted consideration of Hannah-Jones’ tenure application earlier this year.