William, Harry to unveil Diana statue as royal rift simmers

LONDON (AP) — They were once so close. Princes William and Harry grew up together, supported each other after their mother’s untimely death and worked side by side as they began their royal duties. They seemed to be two brothers bonded for life by blood, tradition and tragedy. But those links are now painfully strained. William sits in London defending the royal family from allegations of racism and insensitivity made by Harry and his wife, Meghan. Royal watchers will be looking closely for any signs of a truce — or deepening rift — on Thursday when William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.