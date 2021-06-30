WVa gov hands out second $1M prize in vaccine giveaway

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has handed out the second $1 million prize for residents who have received coronavirus vaccines. The Republican governor presented Sharon Turner of Morgantown with a ceremonial check on Wednesday. Two younger vaccinated residents, Jenna Atwell of Paynesville and Brendon Lee of Falling Waters, were announced earlier Wednesday as winners of college scholarships as part of the latest drawing. Residents from Frankford and Parkersburg also were presented with pickup trucks. Residents can still sign up for five other drawings, which will be held on Wednesdays through Aug. 4. The final drawing will include a $1.6 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize..