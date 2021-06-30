WVa lawmakers form group to identify ways to fight hunger

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates will focus on identifying ways to reduce hunger statewide. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on Wednesday announced the formation of a bipartisan workgroup dedicated to food insecurity. The workgroup will be led by Kanawha County Republican Larry Pack and Cabell County Democrat Chad Lovejoy. Ten other delegates are part of the workgroup. Lovejoy says the announcement recognizes that food insecurity is a priority in West Virginia policymaking. According to food bank network Feeding America, one in seven West Virginians, including one in five children, are affected by hunger.