Wyoming man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man accused of burning a toddler with a butane torch, killing him and disposing of his body in a dumpster is being held on $1 million bail. Bail was set for the former boyfriend of the boy’s mother in Cheyenne after he appeared in court Tuesday. Wyatt Dean Lamb faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of Athian Rivera in February. He was jailed on unrelated charges after the body was found. Investigators allege the boy suffered burns consistent with a butane torch found in the apartment where he lived. Lamb’s attorney didn’t return a message Wednesday seeking comment about the case.