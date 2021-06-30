Wyoming officials attempt to bring NRA headquarters to state

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming is making a bid to land the headquarters of the National Rifle Association. Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan asked the firearms advocacy and lobbying organization in a letter released to the public Tuesday to relocate to Wyoming from Fairfax, Virginia. The two Republicans sent the letter June 18. State officials tell the Casper Star-Tribune that as of Tuesday they hadn’t heard back from the group. The letter cites Wyoming’s lack of taxes and gun regulations as reasons why the state would be a good home for the NRA. The NRA already has indicated it plans to move to Texas.