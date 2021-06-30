Yale’s drama school goes tuition free thanks to Geffen gift

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has announced it is eliminating tuition for its drama students thanks to a $150 million gift from entertainment magnate David Geffen. The school says the gift is believed to be the largest in the history of the American theater. It will allow Yale to eliminate tuition for all degree and certificate programs in drama. The theater school is also being renamed the David Geffen School of Drama. Geffen is best known for founding Asylum Records, Geffen Records, Geffen Pictures and co-founding the film studio DreamWorks SKG with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg. He taught a seminar on the music industry at Yale in the late 1970s.