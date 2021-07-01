Skip to Content

Beckley non-profit hosting event to feed the homeless this weekend

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - There's an event coming up on Sat. July 3 to feed the homeless and needy in Beckley.

It's being sponsored by a non-profit called RISE UP in association with New Taylor and Associates. The cook out is happening from 12-3 p.m. at 715 North Kanawha St. in Beckley,

Right now, donations such as hot dogs, hamburgers, plates, utensils and more are needed. If you're interested in helping, you can contact RISE UP via Facebook here. You can also call 681-334-2045.

