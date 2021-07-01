Boy Scouts of America reaches pivotal agreement with victims

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boys Scouts of America have reached an agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case. Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers late Thursday outlining a restructuring support agreement with attorneys representing abuse victims. The BSA sought bankruptcy protection last year, moving to halt lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago. But BSA attorneys have been unable to get attorneys for victims, the BSA’s local councils and insurers to agree on a global resolution that would compensate victims while allowing the Boy Scouts to continue operating.