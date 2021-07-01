California poised to set date for election targeting Newsom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is close to finalizing a date for a recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Officials in Sacramento are inching toward completing the convoluted legal steps to formally place the recall on the ballot. Many expect the election to land in mid-September. Meanwhile, the Republican field might be headed for a major shakeup with the addition of conservative talk show host Larry Elder. Elder says he’s seriously considering a run. He’s known through his nationally syndicated radio show and appearances on Fox News.