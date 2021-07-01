Skip to Content

Class AAA All-State Baseball Team Announced

(WVVA)- On Thursday, the WVSSAC released their 2021 Class AAA All-State Baseball team.

Three local ballplayers were named to the second-team. Greenbrier East had two representatives in Jordan Mize and Noah Hanna, and were joined by Oak Hill pitcher Brady Lokant.

Check out the full list below:

First Team

P: Ismael Borrero, Hurricane

P: Quincy Thornton, Morgantown

P: Riley Vadasz, Jefferson

P: Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland

C: Trent Short, St. Albans

IF: Cullen Horowicz, Jefferson

IF: Ryan Goff, Bridgeport

IF: Drew Whitman, St. Albans

IF: Cam Cole, Bridgeport

IF: Zac Rose, Jefferson

OF: Nate Paulsen, Bridgeport (Captain)

OF: Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane

OF: Blake Hartman, Musselman

UTL: Joel Gardner, Hurricane

UTL: Braden Shepherd, Huntington

UTL: Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park

UTL: Tyson Burke, St. Albans

UTL: Grant Hussey, Parkersburg South

Second Team

P: Carter Williams, Huntington

P: Branson McCloud, Spring Valley

P: Evan Wilson, Capital

P: Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill

C: Noah Hanna, Greenbrier East

IF: Kyle West, Hedgesville

IF —Trace Adkins, Lincoln County

IF: Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (Captain)

IF: Ben McPeek, Parkersburg South

IF: Aaron Forbes, University

OF: Austin Holley, Cabell Midland

OF: Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport

OF: James Salvatori, Wheeling Park

OF: Jordan Mize, Greenbrier East

UTL: Ben McDougal, Bridgeport

UTL: Isaac McCallister, George Washington

UTL: Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur

UTL: Joel Wise, John Marshall

Local Honorable Mention

Darris Boswell (Greenbrier East), Grant Cochran (Princeton), Ty Nelson (Oak Hill), Caleb Thomas (Greenbrier East) Cooper Vaught (Woodrow Wilson), Zane Wolfe (Oak Hill)

Mason Horodyski

