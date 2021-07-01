Class AAA All-State Baseball Team Announced

Class AAA All-State Baseball Team AnnouncedNew
(WVVA)- On Thursday, the WVSSAC released their 2021 Class AAA All-State Baseball team.
Three local ballplayers were named to the second-team. Greenbrier East had two representatives in Jordan Mize and Noah Hanna, and were joined by Oak Hill pitcher Brady Lokant.
Check out the full list below:
First Team
P: Ismael Borrero, Hurricane
P: Quincy Thornton, Morgantown
P: Riley Vadasz, Jefferson
P: Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland
C: Trent Short, St. Albans
IF: Cullen Horowicz, Jefferson
IF: Ryan Goff, Bridgeport
IF: Drew Whitman, St. Albans
IF: Cam Cole, Bridgeport
IF: Zac Rose, Jefferson
OF: Nate Paulsen, Bridgeport (Captain)
OF: Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane
OF: Blake Hartman, Musselman
UTL: Joel Gardner, Hurricane
UTL: Braden Shepherd, Huntington
UTL: Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park
UTL: Tyson Burke, St. Albans
UTL: Grant Hussey, Parkersburg South
Second Team
P: Carter Williams, Huntington
P: Branson McCloud, Spring Valley
P: Evan Wilson, Capital
P: Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill
C: Noah Hanna, Greenbrier East
IF: Kyle West, Hedgesville
IF —Trace Adkins, Lincoln County
IF: Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (Captain)
IF: Ben McPeek, Parkersburg South
IF: Aaron Forbes, University
OF: Austin Holley, Cabell Midland
OF: Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport
OF: James Salvatori, Wheeling Park
OF: Jordan Mize, Greenbrier East
UTL: Ben McDougal, Bridgeport
UTL: Isaac McCallister, George Washington
UTL: Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur
UTL: Joel Wise, John Marshall
Local Honorable Mention
Darris Boswell (Greenbrier East), Grant Cochran (Princeton), Ty Nelson (Oak Hill), Caleb Thomas (Greenbrier East) Cooper Vaught (Woodrow Wilson), Zane Wolfe (Oak Hill)