Class AAA All-State Baseball Team Announced

(WVVA)- On Thursday, the WVSSAC released their 2021 Class AAA All-State Baseball team.

Three local ballplayers were named to the second-team. Greenbrier East had two representatives in Jordan Mize and Noah Hanna, and were joined by Oak Hill pitcher Brady Lokant.

Check out the full list below:

First Team

P: Ismael Borrero, Hurricane

P: Quincy Thornton, Morgantown

P: Riley Vadasz, Jefferson

P: Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland

C: Trent Short, St. Albans

IF: Cullen Horowicz, Jefferson

IF: Ryan Goff, Bridgeport

IF: Drew Whitman, St. Albans

IF: Cam Cole, Bridgeport

IF: Zac Rose, Jefferson

OF: Nate Paulsen, Bridgeport (Captain)

OF: Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane

OF: Blake Hartman, Musselman

UTL: Joel Gardner, Hurricane

UTL: Braden Shepherd, Huntington

UTL: Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park

UTL: Tyson Burke, St. Albans

UTL: Grant Hussey, Parkersburg South

Second Team

P: Carter Williams, Huntington

P: Branson McCloud, Spring Valley

P: Evan Wilson, Capital

P: Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill

C: Noah Hanna, Greenbrier East

IF: Kyle West, Hedgesville

IF —Trace Adkins, Lincoln County

IF: Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (Captain)

IF: Ben McPeek, Parkersburg South

IF: Aaron Forbes, University

OF: Austin Holley, Cabell Midland

OF: Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport

OF: James Salvatori, Wheeling Park

OF: Jordan Mize, Greenbrier East

UTL: Ben McDougal, Bridgeport

UTL: Isaac McCallister, George Washington

UTL: Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur

UTL: Joel Wise, John Marshall

Local Honorable Mention

Darris Boswell (Greenbrier East), Grant Cochran (Princeton), Ty Nelson (Oak Hill), Caleb Thomas (Greenbrier East) Cooper Vaught (Woodrow Wilson), Zane Wolfe (Oak Hill)