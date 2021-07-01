Skip to Content

Class AAA All-State Softball Team Announced

(WVVA) - On Thursday, the WVSSAC released their 2021 Class AAA All-State Softball team.

One local softball player was named to the all-state first team: Greenbrier East's Taylor Graham. Five more local players were named as honorable mentions.

Check out the full list below:

First Team

P: Tayven Stephenson, St. Albans (captain)

P: Maddy Ruffner, Washington

P: Kendal Stoffel, St. Albans

P: Autumn Stemple, University

IF: Rielly Lucas, Cabell Midland

IF: Alivia Meeks, Hurricane

IF: Paige Adams, Parkersburg South

IF: Haleigh Adkins, Lincoln County

IF: Brittany Cenate, Washington

OF: Taylor Graham, Greenbrier East

OF: Jenna Christopher, Spring Valley

C: Emily Allen, Parkersburg

C: Jillian Holley, St. Albans

C: Olivia Pelfrey, Cabell Midland

UTL: Kadence Pettit, John Marshall

UTL: Josie Bird, Lincoln County

UTL: Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur

UTL: Jessica Terry, Cabell Midland

Second Team

P: Chloe Shinn, Ripley (captain)

P: Hope Sizemore, South Charleston

P: Ana Jimenez, George Washington

P: Grace Haines, Morgantown

IF: Emma Pauley, Riverside

IF: Alaina Wilson, Capital

IF: Kassidy Trimble, Parkersburg South

IF: Robin Ball, Buckhannon-Upshur

IF: Cassidy Cummings, Ripley

OF: Caelin Marcum, Huntington

OF: Hallie Dinklocker, South Charleston

OF: Bailey Gilbert, St. Albans

C: Grace Walsh, Ripley

UTL: Breonna Marietta, Morgantown

UTL: Jenna Dorsey, Cabell Midland

UTL: Genevieve Potter, South Charleston

UTL: Gracie Payne, St. Albans

UTL: Tessa Wise, John Marshall

Local Honorable Mention

Kylie Pelkey (Oak Hill), Josi Ervin (Greenbrier East), Haylee Byers (Oak Hill), Lindsey Black (Greenbrier East), Annabelle Honaker (Greenbrier East).

