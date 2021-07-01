Class AAA All-State Softball Team Announced

Class AAA All-State Softball Team AnnouncedNew
(WVVA) - On Thursday, the WVSSAC released their 2021 Class AAA All-State Softball team.
One local softball player was named to the all-state first team: Greenbrier East's Taylor Graham. Five more local players were named as honorable mentions.
Check out the full list below:
First Team
P: Tayven Stephenson, St. Albans (captain)
P: Maddy Ruffner, Washington
P: Kendal Stoffel, St. Albans
P: Autumn Stemple, University
IF: Rielly Lucas, Cabell Midland
IF: Alivia Meeks, Hurricane
IF: Paige Adams, Parkersburg South
IF: Haleigh Adkins, Lincoln County
IF: Brittany Cenate, Washington
OF: Taylor Graham, Greenbrier East
OF: Jenna Christopher, Spring Valley
C: Emily Allen, Parkersburg
C: Jillian Holley, St. Albans
C: Olivia Pelfrey, Cabell Midland
UTL: Kadence Pettit, John Marshall
UTL: Josie Bird, Lincoln County
UTL: Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur
UTL: Jessica Terry, Cabell Midland
Second Team
P: Chloe Shinn, Ripley (captain)
P: Hope Sizemore, South Charleston
P: Ana Jimenez, George Washington
P: Grace Haines, Morgantown
IF: Emma Pauley, Riverside
IF: Alaina Wilson, Capital
IF: Kassidy Trimble, Parkersburg South
IF: Robin Ball, Buckhannon-Upshur
IF: Cassidy Cummings, Ripley
OF: Caelin Marcum, Huntington
OF: Hallie Dinklocker, South Charleston
OF: Bailey Gilbert, St. Albans
C: Grace Walsh, Ripley
UTL: Breonna Marietta, Morgantown
UTL: Jenna Dorsey, Cabell Midland
UTL: Genevieve Potter, South Charleston
UTL: Gracie Payne, St. Albans
UTL: Tessa Wise, John Marshall
Local Honorable Mention
Kylie Pelkey (Oak Hill), Josi Ervin (Greenbrier East), Haylee Byers (Oak Hill), Lindsey Black (Greenbrier East), Annabelle Honaker (Greenbrier East).