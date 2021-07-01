Coast Guard: ‘Large’ oil leak during Georgia ship demolition

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The Coast Guard says a large amount of oil has escaped a barrier after it was released while crews were dismantling an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast. A Coast Guard officer says it was hard to estimate how much oil leaked Thursday, but it has affected marsh grass along the shoreline. Crews noticed the leak around 8 a.m. while cutting away a fifth section of the Golden Ray, which capsized in September 2019 with about 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks. Roughly half the ship remains partially submerged off St. Simons Island. The officer says changing currents can push oil past the barrier surrounding the ship.