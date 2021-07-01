Critics worry Missouri measure reduces police accountability

More than half of all U.S. states have enacted police reforms in the 13 months since George Floyd’s death, but critics contend a Missouri measure would go the other way by reducing police accountability while increasing criminal penalties for some protest activities. Senate Bill 26 was approved by Missouri lawmakers in May and is awaiting the signature of Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a former sheriff. Parson is reviewing the bill. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, around 30 states have passed police reform legislation since Floyd’s death. But others, including Missouri, have adopted new protections for police and enacted laws targeting some protesters’ actions.