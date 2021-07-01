Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ enters new phase on Spotify

NEW YORK (AP) — Dax Shepard made global news recently when his “Armchair Expert” podcast, co-hosted by Monica Padman, featured a conversation with Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Now, they’re looking to expand their listenership even more with a new Spotify deal. The “Armchair Expert” library of 341 existing episodes, new shows and its companion series “Experts on Experts” will be exclusive to Spotify beginning Thursday at no cost to listeners. Their first Spotify guest is Barack Obama. Five other shows under the “Armchair Umbrella” production company are also available. Shepard believes he can encourage his guests, such as the duke, to open up because he also reveals personal information about himself.