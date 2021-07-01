Doctor collecting photos from debris of collapsed condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A doctor collecting photos and other personal items in the debris of a partially collapsed Florida condo is getting glimpses into the lives of the building’s residents. Dr. Benjamin Abo is among the first responders who have been working to search for missing people after part of the building fell last week. He started picking up photos of weddings, vacations and bar mitzvahs, even toys like stuffed animals and trucks. With several boxes of items, Abo is hoping to get some help organizing the photos and identifying those in them. Abo said he hopes he can reunite the photos with residents who lost everything or give closure to a family.