Does new Alzheimer’s drug work? Answers may miss 2030 target

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surprise over the approval of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug has turned to shock that it might take nine years to find out if it really works. Drugmaker Biogen has until 2030 to complete a study confirming whether its new drug Aduhelm truly slows the brain-destroying disease. The timeline means doctors and patients could face nearly a decade of uncertainty about the drug’s benefit. Experts warn that the study could fall behind schedule if patients balk at enrolling in a study for a drug that’s already available. And the focus on Aduhelm could steer volunteers away from testing of other promising treatments.