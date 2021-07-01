Father and son killed in Summers County accident

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A deadly accident in Summers County has claimed the lives of a father and son.

The Summers County Sheriff's Department reports a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son died following a two vehicle crash at mile marker 142 on Interstate 64.

Both father and son died at the scene. They were from White Sulphur Springs.

The rest of the passengers in both vehicles have been transported to hospitals for their injuries.

Names are being withheld pending family notification.

