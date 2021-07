FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Fayette County woman is facing felony fraud charges.

Investigations found that Brooke Mills had taken credit card information from a relative and used it online.

Mills is facing 11 felony counts of computer fraud and is now awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.