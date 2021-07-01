Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Eastern Greenbrier County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and southeast
West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest
Virginia, Smyth and Tazewell. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern
Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier.
* Through Friday morning.
* Excessive moisture will continue to build this afternoon and
evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and
thunderstorms will have the potential of producing prolonged
periods of heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&