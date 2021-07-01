Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and southeast

West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest

Virginia, Smyth and Tazewell. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern

Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier.

* Through Friday morning.

* Excessive moisture will continue to build this afternoon and

evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and

thunderstorms will have the potential of producing prolonged

periods of heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flash

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&