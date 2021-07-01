Flash Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Baltimore/Washington, MD
Spotsylvania County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia, including the following
areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel,
Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and
Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore,
Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince
Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore and St. Marys. In
Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper,
Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, King George, Madison, Northern
Fauquier, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park,
Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and
Western Loudoun.
* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday morning.
* Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon
through early Friday morning with localized rainfall rates of up
to 1-2 inches per hour possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1-3
inches, with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible.
* Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for
streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as
the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&