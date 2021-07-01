Flash Flood Watch from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Raleigh County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia and West

Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky,

Lawrence KY. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In

West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Clay, Harrison, Kanawha,

Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette,

Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh,

Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Southeast Fayette,

Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh,

Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne and

Wyoming.

* Through Friday morning.

* Several rounds of slow moving thunderstorms are expected across

the area through Friday morning. Basin average rainfall totals of

2 to 3 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts possible

where multiple storms hit the same area. Despite recent dry

conditions, localized flash flooding will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&