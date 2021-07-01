Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of North Carolina and

Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina,

Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In

Virginia, Alleghany VA, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig,

Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge

and Wythe.

* Through Friday morning.

* Torrential rainfall rates may produce flash flooding. Some

locations may have repeated rounds of very heavy rainfall.

* Roads and underpasses may quickly become covered with fast flowing

water and impassible. Streams and creeks may rapidly rise out of

their banks leading to flooding of roads, buildings and nearby

areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&