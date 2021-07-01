Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Wythe County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of North Carolina and
Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina,
Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In
Virginia, Alleghany VA, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig,
Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge
and Wythe.
* Through Friday morning.
* Torrential rainfall rates may produce flash flooding. Some
locations may have repeated rounds of very heavy rainfall.
* Roads and underpasses may quickly become covered with fast flowing
water and impassible. Streams and creeks may rapidly rise out of
their banks leading to flooding of roads, buildings and nearby
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&