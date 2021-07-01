Flooding is the top concern for today; improving weather for the Fourth.

Widespread showers and storms are expected for today.

A cold front slowly moves into the area bringing slow moving thunderstorms and widespread showers today. This leads to a risk for flooding. Our area is under a SLIGHT risk for excessive rainfall.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued to begin at 8AM Thursday and continue until 8AM Friday for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette and Pocahontas counties.

Roughly 1-3 inches of rain is possible to fall in our viewing area. Have a way to receive weather alerts.

Temperatures will be scattered in the 70s and lower 80s today. Staying humid all day too. Overnight we keep up with the rain and mugginess. Isolated rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow we are a bit cooler with highs mainly in the 70s (even a few upper 60s are possible)! Rain will be scattered to start off in the morning. Eventually showers start to taper off in the afternoon and we will witness gradual clearing to close the work week.

Temperatures Friday night will be much cooler! Expect lows in the 40s and lower 50s making a chilly start Saturday morning.

Great news for our Fourth of July festivities! Looking at mostly sunny and mostly dry conditions. A stray shower or two are possible on Saturday, but all day Sunday we are looking dry. For fireworks time on Sunday night temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.