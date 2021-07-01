Flooding threat progresses into tonight, as showers and storms continue

A very active afternoon and evening, as a cold front slowly approaches the two Virginias. This is leading to widespread showers and storms for your Thursday.

Flash flooding continues to be the main concern heading into the evening and overnight hours. Showers and storms have been capable of producing torrential downpours, leading a large amount of rain in a short amount of time.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for portions of Buchanan county until 5:45 PM.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell counties until FRIDAY AT 8 AM.





Anticipate rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms to continue into the evening and overnight. The severe weather threat will remain low for the rest of your Thursday, with damaging winds being the only concern there. However, flash flooding will continue to be the imminent threat.

Friday will be a day of gradual clearing. We will start the day off with showers and storms in the morning, but we should begin to dry out by daybreak.

By Friday afternoon, we will experience refreshing weather conditions. We will be cooler, drier and less humid. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s Friday afternoon, with low temperatures falling into the 50s.

