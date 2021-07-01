Greece: Fugitive far-right former lawmaker arrested

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A leading member of Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party has been arrested in Athens, nearly nine months after his conviction to 13 years in prison. Police said Thursday that 59-year-old former lawmaker Christos Pappas had been living in an apartment registered under a different name. Golden Dawn was founded as a neo-Nazi organization in the 1980s and saw a surge in popularity during a 2010-2018 financial crisis that caused hardship for millions of Greeks. Other former lawmakers and senior officials of the party were jailed last October after a court ruled that it acted as a criminal organization.