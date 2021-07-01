Historic WVa bridge damaged in fire may soon be restored

CARROLLTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia covered bridge that’s on the National Register of Historic Places may soon be restored to repair damage caused by a fire in 2017. The state Transportation Department says the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County had much of its outer covering destroyed in the fire, which was determined to be arson. The basic structure was left mostly intact. The state reopened the bridge to traffic after minor repairs were made following the fire, and it was decided last fall that the Division of Highways could do the restoration work. District 7 engineer Brian Cooper says work could begin quickly. The bridge was built in 1856.