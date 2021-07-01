H&M says profit up by $1.2 billion as world opens up again

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB says its profit for the second quarter soared by 10 billion kronor ($1.2 billion) to 3.6 billion kronor ($422 million) as many of its stores reopened. Sales for the period March 1–May 31 increased by 75% compared with last year. The head of the world’s second biggest fashion retailer said Thursday that “the world is gradually opening up and customers can once again visit our stores.” Net sales amounted to 46.5 billion kronor ($5.4 billion), up from 28.7 billion kronor.