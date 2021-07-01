Indigenous group questions removal of boarding school plaque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A historical plaque memorializing Indigenous children who died while attending a boarding school in New Mexico more than a century ago has gone missing. Indigenous activists are pushing the city of Albuquerque to investigate. The plaque was in a park near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Members of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women are among those looking for answers. City officials say they are working with tribal leaders and others to determine what steps should be taken. The removal of the plaque comes as the U.S. government embarks on a nationwide investigation to uncover the troubling history of boarding schools that sought to assimilate Indigenous youth over many decades.