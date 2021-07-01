Israel welcomes German leader as ally against antisemitism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has warmly welcomed his German counterpart and praised him as an ally in combatting antisemitism. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to meet with Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. He is expected to reiterate Germany’s strong support for Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that Germany has been “our strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism” and has stood with Israel against “the forces of terror who seek to wipe us off the map.”