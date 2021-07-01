Judge: Libya’s Hifter cannot claim immunity from civil suits

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ruled that a Libyan military commander who previously lived in Virginia cannot claim head-of-state immunity as a defense in lawsuits accusing him of atrocities in his country’s civil war. Khalifa Hifter leads the self-styled Libyan National Army, a faction in that country’s war. Hifter lived in exile for decades in northern Virginia before returning to his native country. He is also a defendant in three separate federal lawsuits filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Plaintiffs allege their loved ones were killed or tortured by Hifter’s forces. Hifter’s lawyer argued he should be immune from lawsuits because of his asserted status as head of state, but a judge rejected that argument at a hearing Thursday.