Louisiana’s ex-Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris dies at 99

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two-time Louisiana Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris has died at age 99. Fitizmorris was an Irish Catholic from New Orleans whose charm and workaholic attitude carried him through 30 years in public live. But he fell just short of winning the political posts he most wanted: the jobs of New Orleans mayor and Louisiana governor. His popularity and drive were such that even his political opponents sometimes wondered how he missed out. His death was announced Thursday morning on his son-in-law’s Facebook page and in news releases from Louisiana’s current governor and lieutenant governor.