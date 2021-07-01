Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson as the head of a new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. She also picked Republican Rep. Liz Cheney as a member. The House approved the committee on Wednesday over the objections Republicans. Cheney is a Wyoming congresswoman who was removed from GOP leadership this year because of her criticism of President Donald Trump. She was one of only two Republicans who supported forming the committee. Pelosi acted to set up the committee after Senate Republicans blocked an independent, bipartisan probe.